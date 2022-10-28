OGT-2022: Day #2 – Gas chemistry, hydrogen fuel and clean energy in the spotlight

Three panel sessions of the second day of the international conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2022” have focused on such issues as hydrogen energy, gas and petrochemical industry, the role of international financial institutions in promoting clean energy, project insurance, prospects for renewable energy in Turkmenistan, reducing methane and CO2 emissions to achieve net zero and monetization, technologies for reducing gas flaring.

The keynote speakers were Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Muhammetgeldy Serdarov, Chairman of the Board of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan Rahymberdi Jepbarov, UN Permanent Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, ADB Country Director to Turkmenistan Arthur Andrysiak, British Ambassador to Turkmenistan Lucia Wilde, OSCE Ambassador John McGregor.

Concerns Turkmenneft and Turkmengaz concluded deals with foreign partners

On the sidelines of the OGT-2022 conference in Ashgabat on Thursday, 27 October, several partnership agreements were inked between the Turkmen State Concerns “Turkmengaz” and “Turkmenoil” and foreign partners.

Dragon Oil (UAE) and Turkmenneft have signed a cooperation agreement on conducting 3D seismic works on Block 19 in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

Shandong Kerui Petroleum (China) has concluded a deal with Turkmenoil for the supply of products. This company is a provider of integrated solutions and services that specializes in the intensification of oil production and the development of new energy sources.

Hybrid Innovation GmbH and Turkmenoil signed an agreement for the supply of technological equipment

Pipe Metallurgical Company (Russia) and Auguste International Fze (UAE) have concluded a deal with Turkmengaz for the supply of products.

Deals have also been signed with ProBusiness S.r.l. (Italy), RMA Kehl GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Crikem DMCC and Boshorus (UAE), Webtoll Services Limited (Cyprus). ///nCa, 28 October 2022