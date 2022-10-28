OGT-2022: TAPI – four factors of energy security

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan -India Gas Pipeline will set in motion four energy security drivers such as Availability, Accessibility, Affordability and Acceptability. Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, presented the details of the transnational project in his report at OGT 2022.

1853-km long TAPI gas pipeline will transport up to 33 bcma of gas through 65-inch diameter steel pipeline.

At the first phase the gas will be transported in a free flow from Turkmen Galkynysh field to offtakers.

At the next stage 6 compressor stations will be added to finalize the full-scale project and to obtain full0flow of gas.

The project design life is 40 years and concession period is 30 years.

Monetizing Turkmen gas reserves, reducing energy poverty in all three countries, providing additional income to Afghanistan and Pakistan, mitigating air pollution are among the key strategic aims of the project.

Moreover, the TAPI will help three consumer-countries to enhance their energy security.

Afghanistan, imports about 77% of its power and 85% of population has no stable access to electricity supply. The country’s energy sector is dominated by expensive fuel oil and diesel generation.

Pakistan imports nearby a third of its energy resources. Forecasts indicate that Pakistan would have an energy gap of 29 bcm by 2030, of which the TAPI can supply 14 bcm with a high potential for expansion one the main line is commissioned.

TAPI can cover 56% of the energy that India would need post 2024.

Additionally, the TAPI project will serve as a pathway towards low-carbon emission, so that it will help to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. ///nCa, 28 October 2022