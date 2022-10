“Turkmenistan, thanks to its advantageous geopolitical position, dynamic development of the national economy, and rich deposits of hydrocarbons, is one of the largest players in the global energy market,” Batyr Amanov, State Minister, Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz, stated in his speech at the OGT-2022 plenary session. As noted, the practically unexplored reserves located…



Login Join Now This content is for Half Yearly Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Quarterly Subscription, and Yearly Subscription members only.