Turkmenistan firmly holds the position of the largest gas supplier to China

Turkmenistan delivered 2.9 billion cu m of natural gas to China in August 2022, the Interfax reports, citing data from the Chinese customs.

Thus, since the beginning of the year, Turkmenistan has remained the largest gas supplier to China. Russia is a runner-up with supplies totaling 2.4 billion cu m and Australia ranks third with 2.278 billion cu m of gas sent to China.

In general, China purchased about 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas in August. At the same time, pipeline gas supplies increased by 10% to a maximum of 5.5 billion cu m.

During a meeting with the Turkmen leader on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping supported the idea of the Turkmen side to build the fourth line (Line D) of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline.///nCa, 25 October 2022