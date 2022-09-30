Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee to meet by the end of year

On Thursday, 29 Sep, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso, during which the current state and prospects for the development of multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU were considered.

The sides stressed that one of the main factors in the expansion of Turkmenistan’s ties with the European Union are contacts at the highest levels.

In this context, the possibilities of organizing mutual visits of representative delegations of the European Commission and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as meetings of members of the European Parliament with their Turkmen counterparts were discussed.

The parties agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee in Ashgabat by the end of this year to review trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

At the same time, a regular bilateral meeting is expected within the framework of the Turkmen-European dialogue on human rights. ///nCa, 30 September 2022