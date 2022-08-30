Turkmenistan and Gazprom aim at long-term partnership in the field of export of Turkmen gas

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Monday (29 Aug) Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Board of the Russian company Gazprom.

Having conveyed to the Turkmen leader the best wishes from Russian President Putin, Miller confirmed the interest of the largest Russian energy company in cooperation with Turkmenistan.

“Our country, which has an impressive hydrocarbon potential, is aimed at the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations with foreign partners in such a strategic direction as the fuel and energy complex. The key vectors of Turkmenistan’s policy in this area are the radical modernization of the national fuel and energy complex, the active introduction of advanced technologies and innovative developments, and increasing the efficiency of the upstream and downstream sectors. All this provides ample opportunities for strengthening and diversifying productive business contacts,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

During the meeting, the head of Turkmenistan and Gazprom CEO exchanged views on the prospects for further partnership, taking into account the existing positive experience and solid potential.

In this context, issues related to the purchase of Turkmen gas by the Russian holding under the current contract and the expansion of cooperation in this area on a long-term basis were discussed.

At the same time, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to projects for the processing of hydrocarbon raw materials and the creation of capacities for the gas and petrochemical industry. Along with this, the development of green energy, environmentally friendly renewable energy sources is identified as an urgent aspect.

As noted, Turkmenistan is always open to the proposals of its long-standing business partners and is ready to support new promising areas of cooperation.

Miller said that the Russian holding company will continue to steadily follow its commitments.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Miller confirmed the desire of Turkmenistan and Gazprom to continue mutually beneficial result-oriented cooperation, which will be an effective contribution to the further development of Turkmen-Russian strategic relations.

***

According to Gazprom press release, Alexey Miller also held a meeting with Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. ///nCa, 30 August 2022