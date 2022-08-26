Turkmenistan and Astrakhan region assess prospects for cooperation in logistics and transport

The issues of developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation in the fields of transport, logistics and shipbuilding were discussed at the talks of the Turkmen delegation in Astrakhan on Thursday, 25 Aug.

The negotiations brought together representatives of Turkmen transport sector, business community, a number of regional ministries of Astrakhan, as well as special economic zone LOTOS, JSC “OSC”, the Union of Astrakhan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As it is known, the parties are currently working on a project to open a logistics center of Turkmenistan in the Astrakhan port of Olya. According to Sergey Milushkin, General Director of special economic zone “Lotos”, the SEZ is ready to allocated a 50-hectare plot for the logistics center of Turkmenistan with modern equipment for handling containerized cargo, storage facilities, access railway tracks.

Milushkin said that the creation of logistics center in the Astrakhan port will turn Turkmenistan into a transport hub for transshipment of goods from Russia to Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan and others.

Recalling that Turkmenistan recently announced its intention to join the international transport corridor “North – South”, the head of the delegation, Deputy Chairman of the head of the agency “Turkmen Sea and River Routes” Seyitguly Bayseyidov noted the great potential for further expansion of cooperation with the Astrakhan region.

The meeting also touched upon the issue of launching a regular ferry service between the ports of Olya and Turkmenbashi. This will create opportunities for further increasing cargo flows in both directions.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the development of cooperation in the field of shipbuilding.

Five years ago, the Balkan shipbuilding and repair plant was opened on the territory of the Turkmenbashi International Port. Noting that shipbuilding is a new branch for Turkmenistan, Bayseyidov expressed the readiness of Turkmen shipbuilders to partner with Astrakhan colleagues.

The same day the delegation of Turkmenistan toured the port special economic zone “Lotos”, Astrakhan ports, the design bureau “Flotproekt”. ///nCa, 26 Aug 2022 (photo source – ministry of external affairs of Astrakhan region)