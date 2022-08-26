Kyrgyz expert held a series of seminars for Turkmen meteorologists

The State Hydrometeorological Service of Turkmenistan hosted recently a five-day seminar entitled “Advanced automated systems in meteorology – measuring information systems and radar stations”, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The seminar was attended by 12 experienced meteorologists from Dashoguz, Mary and Akhal provinces.

The lecturer was an international consultant, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences from Kyrgyzstan Erkin Isayev.

During one day of the trainings, the participants visited the Bikrova weather station in suburbs of Ashgabat, where they get acquainted with the operation details of the Belarussian equipment “Peleng”.

According to the head of the international department of Turkmen Hydrometeorological Service Bahar Sapargeldyeva, the seminal placed special emphasis on improving the knowledge on weather forecasting through automatic stations, as well as on relationship of weather forecasts and agrobiodiversity.

The focus was on the weather heat and seasonal water factors, which are vital for the entire process of crop production and animal husbandry, maintaining conditions for the fertility of farmland. The participants learned more on synergism of the climatic situation and agrometeorological conditions, the need for such information for agricultural producers in the long term, first of all, to take operational measures to protect crops from a sharp change in weather conditions.

“The exchange of experience is the driving force behind the implementation of vocational training, the development of new techniques, devices, software. In this regard, the improvement of work becomes relevant for our employees, who are happy to attend such highly specialized technical trainings organized by the agroecological department in view of our country’s focus on digitalization,” commented Deputy Head of the civil service Arslan Seyitmukhammedov.

International consultant Erkin Isayev, in an interview for the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, noted: “Central Asia accounts for only one percent of all harmful greenhouse gas emissions affecting the weather, nature and climate. However, due to geographical location and hydrological conditions, this region more than other regions of the world is experiencing the effects of climate transformation, manifested primarily by the melting of glaciers, the decrease in the flow rate of rivers and the increase in droughts. Currently, five countries are self-sufficient in the field of agricultural production, and in order to maintain the stability of the sector, the processes of adaptation to the effects of climate change are launched. They include the production of drought-resistant varieties of crops, the introduction of water-saving irrigation technologies, the development of new irrigation terms and standards, careful care of the soil, the preservation of its natural fertility. For our part, we must strengthen these processes with reliable forecasts.”

Following the results of the seminar, the course participants were awarded certificates.

In total, with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and USAID, four streams of lectures were held across the country, during which 51 specialists were retrained. ///nCa, 26 August 2022