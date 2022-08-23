News Central Asia (nCa)

Korean Embassy in Turkmenistan adverizes a training program for Koreans living abroad

The National Institute for the Development of International Education of the Republic of Korea (NIIED) invites students for courses in 2022, says an annoucement, released by the Embassy of Korea in Turkmenistan. 

The program includes:

  • Understanding Korea course (full-time study in winter)
  • distance learning course in winter

Applicants for the course “Understanding Korea” can send documents to the embassy’s email  korembtm@mofa.go.kr  by 30 September 2022.

 Those wishing to study at the distance learning course should mail their applications directly to the Center for Korean Education and Culture at the National Konju University till 30 September 2022 hansaram@kongju.ac.kr

The application form can be downloaded here: https://overseas.mofa.go.kr/viewer/skin/doc.html?fn=20220818063752027.docx&rs=/viewer/result/202208  

23 August 2022

