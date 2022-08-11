Kyrgyzstan hosted first Central Asian conference of women power engineers

On 9-10 August 2022, the first summit-conference of women in the energy sector of Central Asian countries was held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

The forum was co-organized by the Association of Women in the Energy Sector of Kyrgyzstan and the USAID project “Power Central Asia”.

The Conference provided an opportunity for sharing knowledge and experience, creating opportunities for capacity building, networking, and creating a platform for women power engineers and specialists working in the energy sector to promote gender equality and social integration.

The speakers were women specialists working in the energy sector of Central Asian countries – Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, as well as representatives of ministries of energy, utilities, regulatory authorities, energy companies, universities and professional organizations.

During the two-day event, women working in the energy sectors of Central Asian countries discussed common goals and barriers they face professionally and personally. The also talked over possible solutions and ways to increase the number of young women and girls entering the STEM field in the future.

The USAID project “Power Central Asia” is aimed at supporting the national governments of the Central Asian countries in achieving their national and regional priorities in the energy sector and disclosing the economic benefits of regional electricity trade. ///nCa, 10 August 2022