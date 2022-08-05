Turkmen Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy

Today, on 5 August 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs V. Hadjiev with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side has reiterated support for the one-China policy for many years. This commitment is fixed in all the fundamental Turkmen-Chinese official documents.

Turkmenistan’s position remains unchanged. the Turkmen side is committed to the “one China” policy, supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the basis of international law, says the foreign ministry in a press release.

The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues related to the further development of traditionally friendly Turkmen-Chinese relations. The high efficiency of the implementation of joint economic and socio-cultural projects at the present time was highlighted.

In order to intensify bilateral political cooperation, the sides emphasized that the main factor in deepening the relations of strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China are meetings at the highest and high levels. In this regard, the parties proposed discussing the organization of mutual state, parliamentary and government visits.

Touching upon international issues, the diplomats noted the coincidence or similarity of the positions of Turkmenistan and China on the most pressing issues on the global agenda, and also noted the active joint activities on the regional track.

It was recognized that the key to such successful work is strict adherence by both countries to the norms and principles of the UN Charter and, first of all, compliance with the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue diplomatic contacts in accordance with previously agreed plans.///nCa, 5 August 2022