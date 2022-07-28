Turkmenistan: process of peacebuilding in Afghanistan is based on the unity of three key areas – political, economic and social-humanitarian

On July 26, 2022, an international conference “Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development” was held in Tashkent. The forum was attended by official delegations, scientists and researchers, heads and experts of leading analytical centers of the neighboring states of Afghanistan, including from all countries of Central Asia, Russia, the USA, Iran, Pakistan, India and Belgium, heads and specialists of a number of international and regional organizations, including the UN, the EU, the OIC, the SCO, as well as the delegation of the Interim Government of Afghanistan.

The conference participants expressed their understanding that today the main priority should be the revival and strengthening of the Afghan economy as an important factor in achieving lasting peace in this country, and reaffirmed their commitment to its formation as a peaceful, indivisible, independent, economically developing state, free from terrorism and drug crime.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V. Hajyiev noted in his speech that the Turkmen side is interested in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, its integration into world economic relations, and infrastructure development. It is these factors that will have a positive impact on ensuring the security and stability of both the country itself and the region as a whole.

He also stated that for Turkmenistan, the process of peacebuilding in Afghanistan is based on the unity of three key areas: political, economic and social-humanitarian.

In the political dimension, he stressed, Turkmenistan calls on all interested states and international organizations to develop a dialogue with the new Afghan authorities. V. Hajyiev also drew attention to the importance of developing cooperation with Afghan companies, continuing the implementation of international economic projects that have been launched. In addition, the need to provide regular humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in order to prevent the threat of a humanitarian crisis was noted.

Readiness was expressed at the forum to continue the coordination of international efforts and joint work to promote the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan and its integration into the world community. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 27 Jul