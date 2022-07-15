Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan unveiled data on Turkmen-Uzbek trade

In 2021, Uzbekistan conducted trade relations with 182 countries of the world. Turkmenistan’s share in Uzbekistan’s foreign trade was 2.1%, 1.2% in exports and 2.8% in imports, reports the newspaper Review.uz with reference to the Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan.

Last year, the bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to US$902 million and grew by 67.6% compared to 2020. At the same time, in January-May 2022, the trade between the countries is estimated at US$ 322.6 million and posted slight growth of 1.2% year-on-year.

At the same time, there was an increase in exports from Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan at the level of 16.6%, which is US$ 62.9 million. Imports declined by 1.9% and amounted to US $259.6 million.

In 2021 and January-May 2022, Turkmenistan ranked tenth among the importers of Uzbek products.

In 2021, the main export positions of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan were services (US $ 96.8 million), chemical products (US $ 55.7 million), food products (US $ 14.1 million), non-food raw materials (except fuel) (US $ 9.1 million), industrial goods (US $ 8.8 million), machinery and equipment (US $ 4.3 million). and finished products (US $ 3 million).

The major import items from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan were lubricating oils and similar products (US $ 649.6 million), chemical products (US $ 34.5 million), industrial goods (US $ 13.9 million), services (US $ 6.3 million), machinery and equipment (US $ 2.5 million), finished products (US $ 1.5 million), non-food raw materials (except fuel) (US $ 1.1 million).

The report is based on data of the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

To date, 174 enterprises have been established in Uzbekistan with the participation of the capital of Turkmenistan, of which 16 companies have been established since the beginning of 2022.

In accordance with the bilateral agreement on the main directions of long-term trade and economic cooperation, a free trade regime is in force between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 15 July 2022