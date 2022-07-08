China and Central Asia to hold forum on cooperation

The 9th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum will be held in a hybrid format on 12-13 July 2022. The event will bring together state leaders of China and Central Asian countries, reported the China-Uzbekistan Friendship Society.

The main theme of the Forum is “Joint counteraction to challenges based on mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of a common beautiful future”. It will be devoted on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the PRC and the Central Asian states.

The Forum is organized by the SCO Chinese Committee for Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, the People’s Government of Liaoning Province, the People’s Government of Dalian and the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Liaoning Province in order to further strengthen the interrelationships of friendship and practical cooperation between the parties.

The program includes the opening ceremony, the women’s development forum “30th anniversary of China-Central Asia relations”, three panel sessions on agriculture, education and digital economy, as well as the closing ceremony.

The previous forum was held in October 2021 in Lanzhou, Gansu Province.

In June, the foreign ministers of the six countries met in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, where they discussed issues of intensifying trade, economic and investment cooperation, expanding cultural and humanitarian ties. ///nCa, 7 July 2022