Turkmen leader to visit Uzbekistan

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discussed preparations for the upcoming visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Uzbekistan during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, 29 June.

The Uzbek leader called Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to congratulate him on his 65th birthday.

Mirziyoyev praisede Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s great contribution to the formation of modern Turkmenistan and increasing the authority of the country in the international arena, strengthening Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

Special attention was paid to the joint cooperation projects in the field of trade and industry, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, cultural and humanitarian exchange.

The sides also exchanged views on topical aspects of regional cooperation, including on issues of promoting lasting peace and socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan. ///nCa, June 30, 2022