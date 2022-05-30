News Central Asia (nCa)

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov inspected the construction of the new administrative center of the Akhal province

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov toured the construction sites in the new administrative center of the Ahal province on Saturday, 28 May.

There he held first working meeting with the chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the center of the Akhal province D.Orazov and the mayor of the new city Sh.Durdylyev. They presented reports on the pace of construction works.

The master plan of underground passages, as well as drawings of their location were presented to Arkadag.

He also asked about the quality of the construction and stressed that they should be reliable, durable, environmentally friendly, aesthetic and meet the local climatic conditions.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov proposed to name one of the streets of the future city Akhan Avenue. There The sculpture of legendary Akhan Akhal-Teke horse will be installed on the avenue.

Then he got acquainted with the project of the Flag Square and gave a number of recommendations regarding the creation of all conditions for hosting festivities there.

Summing up the results of the inspection, Arkadag suggested holding such meetings on a weekly basis. ///nCa, 30 May 2022 [Photo source – Turkmen TV screenshots]

 

