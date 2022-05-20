Over 50 facilities will be commissioned in Turkmenistan in 2022

52 large industrial and social facilities are expected to be commissioned this year in Turkmenistan, reported DPM in charge of economy and finance during Thursday (19 May) Cabinet of minister meeting.

In January–April 2022, 59% of public investments were allocated to the construction of social facilities and 41% – industrial projects.

In January-April 2022 totally 7.8 billion manats of the capital investments disbursed across the country from all sources of funding.

During this period, 492 new economic entities were registered, 1,662 new jobs were opened in the regions.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov urged government to make efforts to brisk up the investment activity of industries, to attract domestic and foreign investments.

Based on world experience, it is necessary to use natural resources effectively, significantly increase the competitiveness of the national economy, develop small and medium-sized businesses and create a favorable business environment, he stressed. ///nCa, 20 May 2022