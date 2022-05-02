Rosy starlings visit Ashgabat

Tamir Shakirov

At the end of April, rosy starlings arrived in Ashgabat. These are small birds with a grayish-pink plumage. The chirping of carpet flocks of these birds accompanies the noise of foliage in city parks and squares. Many people can hear their ringing roll call in the morning.

Every year millions of rosy starlings migrate after wintering from India to Eastern Europe for the summer period and their route runs through Central Asia. Birds nest in colonies in the steppe or semi-desert zone in Southeastern Europe, Southwestern Siberia, Central and Near Asia.

Rosy starlings are social birds. They move and feed in large flocks, nest in colonies and spend the night in groups.

Every morning I watch rosy starlings having breakfast with mulberry berries. Their restless chirping energizes me for the whole day.

Tamir Shakirov is student of 7th grade in Ashgabat. He is part of the Ashgabat City Violinists’ ensemble where he plays lead violin. He has started composing his own music and has a large following on the social media. /// nCa, 2 May 2022 [photo credit – nCa]