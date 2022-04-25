St. Petersburg awarded top students from Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

Chairman of the Committee on External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev presented appreciation letters and gifts to students from Turkmenistan, the St. Petersburg TV channel reported.

All awardees have excelled in various volunteer projects, conferences, student contests and forums.

“St. Petersburg will continue to pursue relations at all levels. In particular, we are actively involved in the training of students from your beautiful country,” Grigoriev said.

The participants of the ceremony were also welcomed by representatives of the Russian foreign ministry and the Foundation for Support of Scientific, Scientific-Technical, Innovative Activities.

It was noted that within the framework of their educational activities, Turkmen students participate in the organization of business and scientific events, take an active civic stand and stay focused on gaining knowledge. Young people from Turkmenistan honor their national traditions and regularly takes part in cultural events.

Turkmenistan and Russia are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

To date, about 2,000 Turkmen students are studying in St. Petersburg. Turkmenistan is one of the five countries where young people prefer getting higher and secondary special education in Petersburg.

Two years ago, St. Petersburg and Turkmenistan signed a roadmap for cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural fields until 2025. The document paved the way not only for economic projects, but also for promoting ties between educational institutions and implementing joint research and humanitarian projects. /// nCa, 25 April 2022