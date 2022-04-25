Celebrations mark Day of Turkmen Horse – President of Tatarstan joins in festivities

A fine tapestry was woven by back-to-back events over the weekend, celebrating the heart and soul of the Turkmen – the Ahal-Teke Horse.

The culminating point was the composite event held on Sunday, 24 April 2022, at the Ahal-Teke International Equestrian Complex near the western edge of Ashgabat.

It consisted of the annual races in different categories with lucrative prizes, the traditional wrestling show, the exhibition dedicated to arts and crafts celebrating the Ahal-Teke Horse.

Earlier during the weekend, the final round of the beauty pageant of the Ahal-Teke Horse was held where the judges declared Melebash the winner.

The guest of honor at this holiday was the President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, Rustam Minnikhanov. He had separate meetings with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. /// nCa, 25 April 2022

Some pictures from the TDH reportage: