MFA China: More details on Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries meeting

Elvira Kadyrova

During regular press conference on Monday, 28 Mar, foreign ministry of China briefed on upcoming ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries:

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the third Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan in Tunxi, Anhui on 30-31 March 2022.

Foreign Ministers or representatives of Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting.

Subsequently, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the “Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan Plus Afghanistan” Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi of the Afghan interim government will attend the Dialogue upon invitation, and the foreign ministers of Indonesia and Qatar will be invited as guests.

When asked about China’s expectation of the meeting, foreign ministry’s spokesperson answered the following:

The Afghan situation is now in a critical transition from chaos to order, with the Afghan people facing multiple challenges from within and outside that need to be addressed with more support and help from others.

By hosting the third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, China looks forward to pooling more consensus on the Afghan issue from neighboring countries, discussing ways to jointly stabilize the Afghan situation and support and help the Afghan people, and share our voice with the rest of the international community as neighbors of Afghanistan.

By hosting the “Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan Plus Afghanistan” Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue, we hope to further understand the Afghan people’s difficulties and needs, convey neighboring countries’ concerns on the Afghan issue, and work on the Afghan side to build an open and inclusive political structure, follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and earnestly combat terrorism. In the meantime, we also expect the international community to give greater support to Afghanistan and call on the US to shoulder the primary responsibility for Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction in real earnest. /// nCa, 29 March 2022