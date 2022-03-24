Cotton sowing starts in Turkmenistan

The sowing season for cotton, the primary cash crop, has started in Turkmenistan.

The sowing campaign started in the Ahal, Balkan, Lebap,and Mary provinces on 23 March 2022. The Dashoguz province will join on 30 March 2022.

This year, 580000 hectares of land has been allocated for the cotton crop.

The crop target is 1.25 million tons – Ahal province 280000 tons, Balkan province 10000 tons, Dashoguz province 275000 tons, Lebap province 320000 tons, and Mary province 365000 tons.

The varieties selected for sowing: Ýolöten-7, Ýolöten-39, Jeýhun, S-2606, Daşoguz-120, Daşoguz-114, Gubadag-3, and 149-F based on their suitability to the climate and soil conditions. They are medium fiber varieties.

The long fiber variety Ýolöten-14 will be sown in Ahal and Mary provinces.

Adequate agricultural machinery from the central pool has been made available to the farmers including 1708 tractors of various make, and 5517 seeders.

There are 485 biological labs in the vicinity of agricultural areas to ensure timely provision of insecticides and pesticides.

Seminars have been held for the farmers to inform them of the latest best practices, and the facilities available to them. The experts from the ministry of agriculture and environmental protection, the state service TurkmenStandards, the state commercial bank Daýhanbank, and other specialists were among the speakers at the seminars. /// nCa, 24 March 2022