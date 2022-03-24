Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a number of meetings in Islamabad

Elvira Kadyrova

On the sidelines of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a number of meetings with his counterparts. He also met with the OIC Secretary General.

Meeting with the OIC Secretary General

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha was informed about the results of the presidential elections of Turkmenistan held on 12 March 2022. Gratitude was expressed to the leadership of the OIC for sending an observer mission to the elections.

Foreign Minister Meredov delivered to the Secretary General a written message from the President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, where the President thanks the Secretary General for the support that Turkmenistan receives from the OIC.

Talks centered on bilateral relations between the OIC and Turkmenistan, along with issues of shared interest.

Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

During the meeting with Makhdoom Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, Meredov stressed that relations with Pakistan are one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

Pakistan is one of the first countries, which established diplomatic relations with Turkmenistan (9 May 1992) and actively supported the neutrality of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan stressed in a press release.

The parties pointed out the need to intensify the activity of the Turkmen-Pakistani joint commission. The next session of the commission will be held in Islamabad in 2022.

The diplomats discussed in detail the implementation of major joint projects, including the TAPI gas pipeline, power transmission lines and fiber optic lines TAP.

Kyrgyzstan proposes to accelerate the creation of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Development Fund

Meredov and Kyrgyzstan foreign minister of affairs of Ruslan Kazakbayev positively assessed the current level of bilateral cooperation.

The foreign ministers of the two countries discussed issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, cooperation on energy supplies, agriculture, light industry, tourism, transport and transit issues.

Stressing the need to create favorable conditions for the further development of trade and economic cooperation, the Kyrgyz side proposed to accelerate the creation of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Development Fund in order to launch the work of the fund this year.

The issues of organizing and holding upcoming political events, mutual visits at various levels were also touched upon.

In addition, the ministers discussed plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, and also exchanged views on the upcoming fourth Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states.

Meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister

The sides considered a wide range of issues on the Turkmen-Saudi agenda in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In this context, the positive dynamics of interstate relations was mentioned, the need to intensify contacts at the highest and high levels was stressed. /// nCa, 24 March 2022 [photo source – MFA Turkmenistan, OIC, MFA Saudi Arabia]