Turkmenistan celebrates Nowruz Festival

Nowruz – literally, New Day – was celebrated widely in Turkmenistan on 21 March 2022. Mainly a traditional holiday of the Turkic and Persian people, it is a joyous occasion for the people in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans, and South Asia.

The United Nations officially recognized the “International Day of Nowruz” with the unanimous adoption of Resolution 64/253 by the United Nations General Assembly in February 2010.

The Novruz holiday is included in the List of the World Intangible Cultural Heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Nowruz is a public holiday (closed holiday – day off) in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. The number of days off varies from country to country – one to thirteen.

Turkmenistan celebrated Nowruz this year at a smaller scale because of the social distancing guidelines.

The main event was held at the bank of the Karakum River near Ashgabat.

The enchanting composition of eloquent colours, captivating music, fragments of proud heritage, and pure, undiluted expression of love for all and togetherness of mankind were at display near the gently flowing waters of the Karakum River.

Here are some pictures from the festival: