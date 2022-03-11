Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States visits Turkmenistan

The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States

Today [10 Mar], in the building of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS – formerly Turkic Council) Binali Yildirim.

Thanking for the time devoted to the meeting, the guest conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the head of the Turkmen state, who emphasized the special importance attached to the development of traditional mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan, based on the principles of centuries-old friendship, trust and mutual understanding.

Having warmly welcomed the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the OTS Binali Yildirim, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed his best wishes to his Turkish counterpart and stated that the comprehensive development and strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the Turkic states occupies an important place in the foreign policy strategy of Turkmenistan. In this context, special importance is attached to productive interaction within the framework of authoritative international and regional structures, including the Organization of Turkic States, which Turkmenistan joined as an observer in November last year.

Touching upon the topic of interstate relations, the leader of the nation emphasized the great importance attached to the long-term Turkmen-Turkish cooperation, which is of a strategic nature. In this regard, it was stated with satisfaction that the bilateral partnership, which is consistently and actively developing on the basis of the principles of friendship and brotherhood, is invariably committed to the practice of mutual respect, full understanding and close mutual support.

As it was emphasized, Turkey highly appreciates and supports the multifaceted activities of the Turkmen leader and the large-scale reforms he is carrying out, which radically changed the life of the Turkmen people and gave a powerful impetus to the socio-economic development of the Turkmen state, the growth of its authority in the international arena.

The guest also wished that the forthcoming March 12 presidential elections would bring benefit to Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people.

Saying goodbye, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim exchanged good wishes for good health and success in work, expressing confidence in the further strengthening of friendship and fruitful interstate cooperation. /// TDH, 10 Mar

The minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan had a meeting with the chairman of the council of elders of Organization of Turkic States

Today, on March 10, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with the Chairman of the Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim, who arrived to the Turkmen capital on a visit.

In the course of the constructive talk, the parties exchanged views on expansion and strengthening of multilateral interaction within the framework of the Organization. In this connection, the Turkmen side underlined that Turkmenistan as the country-observer takes an active part in the activities of the Organization.

R.Meredov and B.Yildirim emphasizing the significance of customs and traditions of the Turkic peoples, noted that the activity of the Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States directed at preserving and all-round development of common cultural values, upbringing in the youth the respect to the common history.

In this regard, the head of the foreign policy agency of Turkmenistan stated that Turkmenistan was ready to the active participation in the work of the Council of Elders.

The sides also paid special attention to the issues of interaction with the Mission of observers of the Organization of Turkic States, which will take part in the preparations and conduct of the elections of the President of Turkmenistan, which will take place on March 12 of the current year. /// MFA Turkmenistan, 10 Mar

