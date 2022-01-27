Kabul connected to Turkmen electricity amid grid accident in Central Asia

Uzbekistan has cut off electricity export to Afghanistan as a result of massive blackout, hit three Central Asian countries on Tuesday.

“Fortunately, DABS technical team has succeeded to connect Turkmenistan’s electricity to Kabul for the first time”, said in a press release Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, country’s main power utility.

Due to a major power outage in the Uzbek energy system, supplies to Afghanistan have been temporarily suspended, commented the ministry of power energy of Uzbekistan. The exports to Afghanistan will be resumed “as soon as the situation allows”, the spokesman told.

In early January, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan stroke a deal for the supply of 2 billion kWh of electricity worth US$ 100 million. The parties are also discussing the construction of the Surkhan – Puli-Khumri transmission line, intended to link Afghanistan to the Central Asian unified energy system.

Turkmenistan has also recently the route for transmission of power to Kabul. It will run from the Mary power plant, through Watan power plant, and go through Mazar-i-Sharif to reach Kabul. /// nCa, 27 January 2022