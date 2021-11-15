Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan – on the import of Turkmen electricity

Elvira Kadyrova

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan has published a commentary regarding the situation in the domestic electricity sector, revealing some details on electric energy import from Turkmenistan.

Agreement on the import of electricity was reached during the summit talks between presidents of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in Ashgabat in June 2021.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have concluded necessary transit arrangements under Central Asian united energy system.

The import of electricity from Turkmenistan became possible thanks to the reconstruction of the 500 kV high-voltage line by the Turkmen side.

Currently, electricity is imported approximately at the cost of about 2 som and in 2014, Kyrgyzstan purchased electricity from Zhambyl Power Station, Kazakhstan at 5 soms.

Simultaneously, steps are being taken to attract investments in the country’s energy sector. The aim is to construct large and small generating facilities to avoid dependence on the inflow of rivers of the Toktogul reservoir, to provide population with the sufficient electricity in winter and to cease coal heating, the Ministry of Energy said.

As of beginning of November, Kyrgyzstan imported from Turkmenistan about 60% of the contracted volume of electricity, or 305.8 million kWh out of 501.9 million.

Earlier, some Kyrgyz online media cited the estimates of the local energy sector expert Rasul Umbetaliyev, who asserted that the total cost for Turkmen electricity is $0.02422 or 2.05 som per 1 kWh.

The calculation includes a transit fee to Uzbekistan worth of $0.00422 or 0.357 som per 1 kWh. /// nCa, 15 November 2021