Russian manufacturer to supply pipes for Turkmengaz

Elvira Kadyrova

The Pipe Metallurgical Company (TMK) will supply 15,000 tons of pipes to the Turkmen State Concern Turkmengaz under Zerger gas turbine power plant construction project, says the company’s press release.

The pipes will feed the plant with natural gas from existing fields.

The high-tolerance large-diameter pipes with an external insulating coating have been manufactured by the Volga Pipe Plant (VTZ) and Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant, affiliated with TMK.

“Within the framework of cooperation with Turkmenistan, our enterprises have been successfully supplying pipe products to companies in the fuel and energy and electric power sectors of the country for many years. The new contract for the supply of high-tech products for Turkmengaz will contribute to the development of Turkmenistan’s energy infrastructure and increase its export potential. We plan to complete the deliveries under the contract already in 2021,” commented Denis Prikhodko, TMK’s Sales Director.

The Zerger power plant construction project is being implemented by a consortium of Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), Rönesans Holding (Turkey). Three Japanese-made gas turbines with a total design capacity of 432 MW will be installed at the plant.

The station is intended to become the main source of electricity export from Turkmenistan to neighboring Afghanistan. /// nCa, 28 October 2021