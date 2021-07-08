New cruise vessel inducted into Turkmen fleet

News Central Asia (nCa)

President Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat on 7 July 2021 from his working trip to the Balkan province.

On the last day of his visit the president gave blessings for the induction of Rahat, a freshly acquired coastal cruise vessel into the fleet of Türkmendeňizderýaýollary (TurkmenSeaRiverWays).

The 33-meter vessel has been built by the shipbuilding yard of the Tatarstan Republic of the Russian Federation.

It can take tourists and passengers for a day trip up to a radius of 100 miles from its home base. The vessel will operate from the Turkmenbashy Port. /// nCa, 8 July 2021

 

