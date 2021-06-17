Google Earthquake Alerts System to be introduced for Central Asia

Elvira Kadyrova

Last year, Google has started a mission to build the world’s largest earthquake alert network, based on technology built into Android devices.

This summer, the earthquake warning system will reach users in Turkmenistan, Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The feature is free. And it works thanks to the accelerometers built into Android smartphones. Once the phone’s sensor senses a shake, a signal is sent to the Google Earthquake detection server along with the approximate location of the shaking. The server collects data from thousands of smartphones to clarify whether an earthquake has occurred, its location and magnitude.

With this system, people in affected areas can receive alerts a few seconds before an earthquake, notifying the user in advance of a possible safe location.