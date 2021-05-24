Theater troupe from Turkmenistan to participate at the international festival in Kazan

Elvira Kadyrova

A theater troupe from Turkmenistan will take part in the 15th International Theater Festival of the Turkic Peoples “Nauruz”, which will be held in Kazan on 6-11 June 2021, said the Ministry of Culture of Tatarstan in a press release.

The festival will gather 22 theaters and more than 500 participants from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and the national republics of Russia.

The event’s repertoire includes world classics, ethnic parables, and contemporary drama.

“This year’s festival is notable for the fact that it takes place in the Year of Native Languages and National Unity, announced in Tatarstan by President Rustam Minnikhanov. The International Theater Festival of the Turkic Peoples “Nauruz” is an opportunity not only to communicate, compete, but also to explore our roots, it is a search for common principles and values that will be relevant for the entire theater community of the Turkic peoples,” said Yulia Adgamova, first deputy minister of culture of Tatarstan.

The main goal of “Nauruz” is to strengthen inter-theatrical relations and mutual enrichment of the theatrical culture of the Turkic and other peoples of Russia and foreign countries.

The first Nauruz Festival was held in 1989. However, after the collapse of the USSR, the event ceased for 5 years. The idea of “Nauruz” was revived on the initiative of Tatarstan in 1998. The festival has gained the status of an international one and is held once every four years in Kazan.

The founders of the festival are the ministry of culture of Tatarstan with the support of the Union of Theater Workers of the Russian Federation and the Union of Theater Workers of Tatarstan. The event is organized by the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal. /// nCa, 24 May 2021