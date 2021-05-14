Turkmen President in Telephone Conversation with Presidents of Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister of Japan

President Berdimuhamedov had separate telephone conversations with the presidents of Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and the prime minister of Japan.

Phone conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

The presidents exchanged greetings on Eid al-Fitr (Oraza Bayram).

They noted that the bilateral relations in all areas including political, trade-economy, and humanitarian spheres were growing satisfactorily.

They were confident that the mutual partnership will grow in the coming days to new heights.

Phone conversation with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan

The presidents exchanged greetings on Eid al-Fitr and briefly touched on the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction.

They were unanimous that the construction of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline) and TAP (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power network) were examples of robust partnership between the two countries.

The presidents agreed that the Lapis Lazuli transit-transport corridor (Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey) will contribute significantly to the development of the interregional trade and economic relations.

The president of Afghanistan thanked the Turkmen president for his continued active support for the country and people of Afghanistan.

Phone conversation with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan

The presidents exchanged greetings on Eid al-Fitr and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The Turkmen president congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on the successful holding of the referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution.

The discussed the prospects of building partnership in the areas of mutual interest including the direct contact between the business communities of both the countries.

Phone conversation with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan

They expressed satisfaction at the state of the mutually beneficial partnership and confirmed the readiness to strengthen the dialogue.

The Turkmen president praised the role of the Japanese partners in the development plans of Turkmenistan and said that all the necessary support will be provided to the Japanese companies and financial institutions in our country.

Identifying the oil and gas sector, the power generation, transport and communications, water management, and textile industry as the strategic areas of cooperation the sides underlined the need for new projects.

The role of the Japanese educational establishments and companies in educating the Turkmen students and training the professionals was praised.

President Berdimuhamedov said that a power generation plant project being done by the Sumitomo Corporation of Japan in Lebap province was nearing completion and the opening ceremony will take place in the second half of August 2021. He invited Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to participate in the ceremony. /// nCa, 14 May 2021