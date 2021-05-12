EBRD-supported seminar for greenhouse farmers in Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invites representatives of greenhouse farms to the online seminar “Promotion of greenhouse technologies in Turkmenistan”, to be held on 31 May.

The event will focus on best practices and innovations in the field of vegetables and berries cultivation in greenhouses.

The conference will also provide an opportunity to get an individual consulting from profile experts:

– Kees Coleman is an international agribusiness expert. He grew up in a family that has been processing fruits and vegetables since 1901. He has been running a family-owned pickling business with a plant in South India for over 30 years. In addition to processing, the Kees’s expertise includes significant experience in contract agriculture in Europe and India.

– Ian Enghoven is an international expert in project development, consulting and training in the field of agriculture (greenhouses). Key areas: hydroponic agriculture, high-tech / medium-technology solutions for greenhouses, climate control, production optimization, crop management, IPM. Ian has 15 years of experience in greenhouse farming, including growing greenhouse tomatoes. Now, Ian also advises on data collection and analysis using state-of-the-art technologies for greenhouse business.

– Tim Morton is a fruit farmer specializing in berries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries. He has vast experience to realize projects in all climatic conditions. Tim has been involved in berry projects around the globe, from Eastern and Central Europe to Africa, including Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia. He is professional on carrying out turn-key berry projects, farm management, project design, budgeting.

Participation in the seminar is free of charge. The event is funded by the European Union.

The training will be held online at Zoom on 31 May 2021, 14:00 – 18:00.

All interested participants have to fill out the registration form and send it by 24 May to: knowhowturkmenistan@ebrd.com

Contact person: Zibagozel Orazova, Tel: +993 65 724653, Email: orazovaz@ebrd.com, Small Business Advisory Program, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development /// nCa, 12 May 2021