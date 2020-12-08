The British embassy-supported Christmas mini-markets in Ashgabat featured local creative community

Lilya Zhirnova

On December, 5 -6 a series of Christmas mini-markets were organized in Ashgabat, where residents and guests of the capital had the opportunity to get acquainted with the works of local artists, buy gifts for the upcoming holidays, taste traditional Christmas treats and just have fun.

The event was held with the support of the British Embassy in Ashgabat as part of the “Ashgabat Open Houses” project: the markets were located in five locations – in five private homes.

On the website evenbrike.co.uk was posted an easy-to-understand graphical map of the districts of the city with marked homes and their addresses. Those wishing to visit the location had to have a free e-ticket, as well as, in order to comply with sanitary standards, wear a mask and use hand sanitizers. The event was held outdoors, and in order to maintain social distance, no more than 20 guests were allowed to visit the location at the same time.

The exhibition provided an opportunity to show the latest arts and crafts not only from famous craftsmen, but also by novice artists, as well as people with disabilities. You could find gifts for your family and friends for every taste and budget: art works, ceramic products, handmade soap and candles, wooden painted toys for the Christmas tree, ornaments made of dried flowers, leather products, Christmas wreaths, cache-pot with flowers, Turkmen national decorations and much more.

In addition, each guest was offered to taste traditional gingerbread, banana pie and many other sweets, drink hot tea, coffee or spicy mulled wine. Throughout the event, well-known traditional Christmas songs were played, and many people danced and sang along.

The event was aimed to support private entrepreneurs. Guests were also given the opportunity to make a donation to a charity – the proceeds went towards Christmas gifts for the residents of a home for elderly people. /// nCa, 8 December 2020

Some pictures from the event:

Photo credit: Liliya Zhirnova