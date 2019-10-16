Kazan Federal University eyes on opening Russian language Centre in Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

Kazan Federal University and the Ministry of education of Turkmenistan discuss the issues of the opening a teaching and methodological center of the Russian language in Turkmenistan, the University’s press service reports.

According to the Director of the Situation analytical center of KFU, Deputy Director for scientific activities of the Institute of psychology and education TimirkhanAlishev, the project is extensive. In Turkmenistan the Center can be created on the platformof the educational institutionsor universities of Ashgabat.

The training can take place in different formats. The full-time format implies the visits of the teachers’ team from KFU, as well as distance learning in the form of webinars. The third format is online courses. Moreover, such centerswill be able to take entrance exams to KFU remotely.

“We would like to start testing this model in February. We have proposed several educational institutions on the basis of which we could do this. Turkmenistan is interesting for us, we want to get the best applicants”, said Alishev.

The first enrolment can make 60-90 students. It is expected that the training will take place in February-May. This project will be realized under the national project “Education” and the Federal project “Export of education”.

The education at Kazan Federal University is very prestigious and popular in Turkmenistan. In the current academic year (2019/2020) about 1500 students from Turkmenistan study at Kazan University. /// nCa, 16 October 2019