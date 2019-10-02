Russia’s oldest shipyard shares shipbuilding experience with Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

At the end of September 2019, a delegation of Turkmen shipbuilders and representatives of transport logistics, freight forwarding companies visited the Nevsky Shipyard. The delegation was headed by trade representative of Russia in Turkmenistan Yelizarov Alexander.

The visit was aimed getting acquainted with the activities of the plant, visiting production facilities and looking overthe ships under construction, the press service of the Nevsky Shipyard said.

Turkmen specialists have been shown several current projects. They also toured workshops, slipways and building berths.

One of the demonstrated projects was the multi-purpose dry cargo ships of the Volga-don max class of the RSD59 project, which have no analogues in the world.

Multifunctional rescue tugboats with the capacity of 2.5-3 MW of the MPSV12 project were also presented. These vessels are unique in their equipment and technical capabilities.

Another project is the cargo and passenger vessels of the PV22 project. They are designed to take aboard 146 passengers, general cargo, containers and cars. These ferries are equipped with specialized cabins for people with disabilities.

The parties discussed the possibilities and ways of cooperation in the sphere of shipbuilding and ship repair between Russia and Turkmenistan.

Shipbuilding is a relatively young industry for the Turkmen economy. In May 2018, the Balkan shipyard was opened on the territory of the International seaport in Turkmenbashi, designed for the construction of 4-6 ships per year and repair of 20-30 ships. And as president Berdymuhamedov stressed at one of the government meetings, the goals and objectives of Turkmenistan’s transport policy require increasing the capacity of the maritime fleet.

The Program of development of industrial and communication sector in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025 envisaged construction of several types of sea and river vessels, including tugboats, loaders, bulk carriers, ferries of Ro-Ro class, oil tankers, etc.

According to the Program, by 2025 the volume of transportation by sea and river transport of Turkmenistan will reach 2,088 million tons, that is 112.3% higher than in 2019.

About Nevsky shipyard

Nevsky shipyard is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in the North-West of Russia, located in the city of Shlisselburg, 40 kilometers far from St. Petersburg up the Neva River.

The construction of Russia’s Old Ladoga Canal – the Europe’s largest hydraulic facility – in 1719 laid foundation of Nevsky Shipyard’s history. Over the years the cargo traffic through the canal grew rapidly, necessitating the repair and maintenance works of transit vessels. This led to the establishment of the Shliesselburg ship repair workshops in 1913, the mother of the modern Nevsky Shipyard.

Since than, more than 300 vessels of various classes and purposes have been built at the shipyard. The Shipyard has kept abreast of new technological advances and has increased production capacities for its main activity, shipbuilding, as well as traditional ship repair. /// nCa, 2 October 2019