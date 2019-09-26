Annual session of Peoples Council of Turkmenistan

nCa Report

The annual session of Halk Maslakhaty (Peoples Council) of Turkmenistan, chaired by President Berdymuhamedov, was held in Ashgabat on 25 September 2019.

The speech of the president constituted the core of the session. He reviewed the progress made during the past year and outlined the main directions for the next year.

The most important proposal made by the Turkmen leader was to switch to a bicameral system, where the Halk Maslakhaty would be integrated as a unit of the parliament.

A constitutional commission was established during the proceedings of the session to prepare the recommendations for defining the scope of the bicameral parliament, the place of Halk Maslakhaty in the system, and the related amendments to the constitution.

Since the Halk Maslakhaty is already described as the most powerful body in the country, it is obvious that the constitutional amendments will determine the parameters of its power and authority, and the approved ways of exercising them.

The constitutional commission will present its recommendations during the next session of the Halk Maslakhaty in 2020.

* * *

Dr. Aksoltan Ataeva, the permanent representative of Turkmenistan at the United Nations, was conferred with the title Hero of Turkmenistan with the gold medal Altyn Ay.

Dr. Ataeva, a candidate of medical sciences from the Turkmen State Medical Institute (later upgraded to university) has been the permanent representative of Turkmenistan at the UN since 23 February 1994. As such, she is currently the senior most representative of any nation at the United Natons.

She served as the minister of healthcare and minister of social security in the early years of independence.

She is concurrently the ambassador of Turkmenistan to Brazil, Cuba, and Venezuela.

The Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko was also conferred with the title Hero of Turkmenistan and the gold medal Alty Ay. He was born in Charjou city of Turkmenistan where he received education up to secondary school.

He has flown to the International Space Station four times, as a flight engineer for Expedition 17 aboard Soyuz TMA-12, as a flight engineer on Expedition 30 and commander of Expedition 31 aboard Soyuz TMA-03M, as a flight engineer on Expedition 44 and Expedition 45 aboard Soyuz TMA-17M, and as commander of Expedition 58 and Expedition 59 aboard Soyuz MS-11. Kononenko accumulated over 736 days in orbit during his four long duration flights to ISS.

* * *

Some representatives from different age groups and different parts of the society addressed the session. All of them praised the progress being made under the leadership of President Berdymuhamedov and expressed full support for the ideas expressed in his speech.

* * *

Speech by President Berdymuhamedov – Complete text

Here is the unofficial, slightly paraphrased translation of the complete text of the speech of President Berdymuhamedov at the session of the Halk Maslakhaty in Ashgabat on 25 September 2019:

Dear participants of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear elders!

Ladies and Gentlemen!

Today we are holding the second meeting of the country’s highest representative body – Halk Maslakhaty, where we will discuss the urgent tasks of further economic and social development of our independent state. Among them – strengthening the constitutional foundations of the country and improving the democratic principles of public administration. On these issues we will make very important decisions. Also, let us summarize some of the work on the implementation of the “Program of the President of Turkmenistan on the socio-economic development of the country for 2019-2025.”

Dear participants of the meeting!

To hold the next meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, coinciding with the national holiday – Independence Day of the country, has become a good tradition.

Twenty-eight years ago, Turkmenistan declared independence. Having chosen a democratic, legal, secular form of government, we confidently set foot on the sovereign and free path of development.

Independence Day is a national holiday that embodies our boundless love for the glorious history of the Turkmen people, many generations of which have carried through the centuries their cherished dreams of independent development. It concentrates our rigorous commitment to the ideals of our homeland, augmenting its fame and authority.

The high milestones and successes achieved by Turkmenistan in the modern era, the cardinal transformations carried out in the life of the national people, have a wonderful foundation. And this is our state independence!

And therefore, I am convinced that the day of independence will be forever inscribed in the glorious history of the Turkmen state as an important, fateful event that exalts such principles of the country and people as unity and solidarity, peacefulness and inspiration, good neighborliness and friendship.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Advancing an ideology focused on ensuring the unity and solidarity of our people in the era of power and happiness, we have united strength, energy, dreams and aspirations, creative enthusiasm in order to achieve great goals, thanks to which a happy and prosperous life reigns on the ancient land of the sovereign Fatherland.

Successfully implementing national programs, we have achieved, both at the regional level and in the international community, the full recognition of Turkmenistan as an economically developed state based on democratic principles.

Our state, whose status of permanent positive neutrality was twice recognized at the level of the United Nations, as a result of activities carried out to implement international obligations, has established and develops friendly relations with various countries of the world, and authoritative international organizations.

We have gained very valuable experience in developing new effective ways and methods of international cooperation. Currently, Turkmenistan presides over the Commonwealth of Independent States, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, and is also a member of a number of commissions of the United Nations, actively involved in the implementation of various programs of this organization.

The Turkmen state, carrying out multi-vector interaction with countries of the world community, has made its worthy contribution to the formation of a modern international system of global partnership in the name of ensuring security on the planet.

We enthusiastically celebrate the holy festival of independence with wonderful labor successes, with a sense of boundless pride in our Fatherland and love for it.

Dear participants of the meeting!

It is expected that over the first nine months of this year, the total gross domestic product will be more than 110 billion manat, and its growth rate is 6.3 percent.

GDP growth in such volumes as this year, we expect in the coming year. The industrial sector is also developing at a steady pace. In the total volume of GDP, the industry accounts for 32.6 percent.

A key tool for diversifying our economy is investment. It is expected that the volume of capital investments spent on the country at the expense of all sources will amount to 29 billion manat (26.2 percent of the gross domestic product).

The implementation of the strategic course focused on the industrial-innovative development model is ensured by sending about 66-68 percent of investments to the manufacturing sector.

Over the past period, industrial and social facilities were erected and commissioned. Also built were factories, production facilities, schools, hospitals, kindergartens, towns and residential buildings.

Enormous work has been done to improve Ashgabat. We hope that in a few years we will build a new city in the northern part of our capital, which will include modern residential buildings, and social facilities. It will also house innovative and high-tech institutions that meet the requirements for business or leisure infrastructure.

On the territory of the Geoktepe district, we laid the foundation for the new center of the Akhal province. In this city, velayat administrative institutions, residential complexes, schools, kindergartens, offices, the Ruhyet Palace, a drama theater, a library and a museum are being built.

We will pursue a similar social policy in the coming years. Based on the economic potential of the country, we can confidently declare this. This serves as a clear confirmation that the key, priority direction of our state policy is comprehensive care for the well-being of our people, every citizen of the country.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Natural resources, favorable environmental and climatic conditions, modern industrial production, agriculture, transport and communications, services create great opportunities for accelerated development of the country’s regions.

Last year, at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries, we solemnly opened an enterprise for the production of polypropylene film. In the city of Garabogaz of the Balkan province, a gas-chemical complex for the production of urea was commissioned, and in Kiyanly a new gas-chemical complex was commissioned.

Also, the Türkmen aýna önümleri enterprise was put into operation in the Geoktepe district of the Akhal province, in Ovadandep, and this year it is the world’s first plant for the production of environmentally friendly gasoline from natural gas.

We envisage the construction of gas chemical complexes for the production of various products from natural gas in Lebap, Mary, Dashoguz, Balkan provinces. The construction of large industrial and social facilities continues. Following the results of 9 months of this year, 55 objects are expected to be commissioned.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

The National Rural Program is also being successfully implemented, within the framework of which it is planned to develop investments in the amount of 1.8 billion manat, which is 93.3 percent of the annual target.

The construction of water treatment and sewage communications, roads, gas pipelines, telephone lines continues. Domestic entrepreneurs continue the construction of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

This year’s grain harvest has completed. Over 1 million 651 thousand 100 tons of wheat were harvested throughout the country. More than 2 thousand tons of cocoons were also delivered; the obligation was fulfilled by 111.5 percent.

Cotton growing is a very important agricultural sector. Successfully continues work to increase cotton yield, improve its quality and develop new varieties. This year it is planned to collect more than 1 million 50 thousand tons of “white gold”.

At a fast pace, work is underway on the privatization of state property.

It is expected that over the nine months of this year, the volume of foreign trade turnover will amount to 11 billion US dollars. Compared to the same period in 2018, this is 3.8 percent more.

In order to increase economic power and increase the potential of our country, a large-scale program is being implemented to build and modernize enterprises focused on expanding the range of products supplied abroad. As a result of this, the export volume in comparison with the corresponding period of the last year grew by 8.4 percent.

It is expected that in 9 months the revenue part of the State Budget of Turkmenistan will significantly increase, GDP will reach 1.2 percent, namely, about 16 billion manat.

The basis of these remarkable achievements is the hard work of the people, their great love for an independent Motherland. All the work done and successfully carried out by us is aimed at serving the interests of our beloved Fatherland.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty! Dear elders!

As you can see, reforms are currently being carried out at an accelerated pace in the political, economic, cultural and social fields. They are aimed at strengthening the economic potential, achieving the level of the most developed countries in the world, improving the well-being of the people in the context of the slogan that we proclaimed “The state is for people!” All this serves as a solid foundation for the country’s economic and social progress.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

In the modern period, the tasks facing us are becoming increasingly complicated, which is influenced by the many financial and economic situations that have developed in the world, which are associated with new opportunities in the development of a high level of scientific and technical thought, advances in technology. And therefore, in order to keep up to date, not to lag behind developed countries, our colossal resources and available potential should be effectively used.

We consider the State budget as the main financial mechanism. Based on the need for sustainable development of production, the implementation of large-scale investment projects, in general, the creation of all conditions for the socio-economic progress of the country, we must look for sources of state budget support.

Great importance should also be attached to the integration of the domestic banking and financial sector in the global financial system. Particular attention should be paid to eliminating and reducing the impact of economic crises on our economy. We must take all measures for the stability of the budget system, the clear implementation of expenditure obligations of the state, and the improvement of the rationality and efficiency of expenditures.

Privatization of state property is an integral part of our policy. Therefore, it is necessary to accelerate the development of trade and market relations. It is necessary to create macroeconomic conditions to achieve the stability of the money turnover in the country, and stable economic progress.

In order to increase the stability and efficiency of the financial system in the context of the ongoing global economic crisis and changes in the consumer sector, it is important to strengthen the work on creating a constructive and sustainable tax system.

According to the current tax policy, tax management should be improved, flexible and scientifically based interest rates should be introduced, as well as tax and customs tariffs at the level of developed countries of the world. It is necessary to expand the share of private property in the investment sphere, associated with the development of the economic system and providing for the transition to market relations.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

In the current era, we must achieve a dynamic pace of socio-economic development of all the regions of the country. In the regions [provinces], it is also necessary to create high-tech industries as the main material base for providing the domestic market with consumer goods and exporting these products, drastically improving them and bringing the people in line with international standards.

All this activity will be another important step in achieving the main goal – bringing the welfare of the people to the level of the advanced countries of the world.

Also, in the current state policy, special attention should be paid to creating conditions for the successful management of labor resources, the positive resolution of issues related to the labor market, and the implementation of the constitutional rights of our citizens to work at the proper level. For this purpose, it is necessary to keep under strict control the construction of production and technological facilities that provide new jobs and a high level of employment of the population.

I want to emphasize that caring for the citizen in Turkmenistan is and will remain a key guideline of state policy!

Every year we systematically increase the size of wages, pensions, state benefits, student scholarships, which is aimed at improving the social and living conditions of the country’s population, clearly demonstrating the successful implementation of the policy.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

I want to focus your attention on another issue. As you know, in accordance with the decisions taken at the last Halk Maslakhaty, along with the modernization of the most important sectors of the economy, work is continuing on a radical reform of agriculture. Under the new conditions, poultry, livestock, meat and dairy production are expanding.

In order to improve the management of agriculture, its restructuring, the rational use of land and water resources, and environmental protection, we have carried out fundamental transformations. Due to the introduction of the best world experience, advanced achievements of science and technology, we are reorganizing the activities of production structures of the agro-industrial complex.

Daikhan [farmers] associations, tenants and private entrepreneurs are fully provided with the necessary equipment, fertilizers and seeds, and new jobs are being created in the field. As a result, the competitiveness of the agro-industrial complex increases, which is most clearly reflected in meeting the demand for environmentally friendly food products and raw materials.

A rich crop of wheat and fine-fiber cotton is grown in the agricultural complex. Our daikhan achieve great success in delivering high-quality grain to the bins of the Motherland. Breeders achieve high milestones in increasing the number of cattle, livestock and camels. The number of poultry is also growing in the country, and the production volumes of meat and dairy products are increasing.

The domestic market is provided with high-quality food products in a wide range. This is a clear evidence of the successful implementation of our state policy in the field of agriculture. A rich cotton crop is also expected this year. Currently, work is underway at an accelerated pace to collect it.

However, there are numerous unused resources and opportunities in this industry. And therefore, every leader, every daikhan must fully realize the strength of the foundation of the national economy, and the fact that the power of the state largely depends on our hard work, cohesion, and creative potential.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

We carry out comprehensive work to address the urgent tasks of protecting the environment, valuable species of flora and fauna, the careful and rational use of natural resources, and ensuring the environmental friendliness of social and economic facilities. In this area, at the national and regional levels, we are joining forces with UNDP, the United Nations Environment Program, the World Environment Facility and other reputable international organizations.

At the First Caspian Economic Forum, we also put forward proposals to expand cooperation to protect the Caspian ecosystem.

We are developing, following our original national traditions to live in harmony with nature. So, in the region of the Turkmen lake “Altyn Asyr” the construction of a new village was launched. As noted above, in the Akhal velayat we built the world’s only gasoline production plant from natural gas.

We also create large-scale closed-loop production based on the principles of a green economy. These complexes are the first steps in the further development of the domestic economy. It is necessary to continue work in this direction at an accelerated pace.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

I want to dwell on another issue that is very important for all of us. We should pay special attention to activities related to the development of the country’s oil and gas and energy sectors, attaching great importance to its diversification, the construction of new modern complexes specializing in oil and gas processing.

We set ourselves the goals of: increasing the volume of fuel raw materials processing, accelerating the industrial development of new fields, including the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and the Galkynysh field.

It is very important to expand the entire spectrum of digital technologies used in these works, in particular, through the use of 3D modeling methods. It is also necessary to actively implement the programs launched to address international issues, especially to ensure energy security, and diversify transport infrastructure.

The creation and diversification of a multi-vector system of transcontinental and Asian gas pipelines opens up new opportunities for the supply of hydrocarbon resources to world markets. In this regard, it is necessary to significantly increase the country’s export potential in order to strengthen the energy security and economic stability of neighboring states, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals throughout Central Asia and the Asian region.

It is important to consider issues related to accelerating the construction of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission lines and fiber-optic links.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

Solving the problems of introducing a digital system in the domestic economy should also be one of the priority areas of our government policy.

Without creating a digital economy, it is absolutely impossible to imagine the development of our country. Throughout the world, it has become an important condition for promoting innovation, ensuring competitiveness and high rates of economic progress. This poses new challenges for economic sectors, dictating the need for a completely new approach to solving socio-economic issues.

Therefore, firstly, we must consider the introduction of a digital system in the domestic economy as an important basis for the sustainable development of the state. Treat this as a fundamental factor in the development of public administration, the economy, and society as a whole.

Secondly, the “fourth industrial revolution”, denoting a combination of physical, digital and biological technologies in the world, is already beginning to exert its influence on the political, economic and social systems of the country.

In accordance with this, the development of a new program for the development of sectors of the domestic economy should be considered as a priority. It is advisable to provide for the creation of the Information Technology Center of Turkmenistan in this program.

In the transition to the digital economy to solve the problems we are facing, we have provided a demand for such specialists as programmers, engineers, and technologists. To this end, the study of new areas, training of personnel in professions that meet the requirements of the time were included in the programs of higher educational institutions of the country. We also created the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan.

At the same time, the sources of all the transformations carried out in the transition to the digital economy should be the research institutes and higher educational institutions of the country.

We should also focus on educating the younger generation. In accordance with the acquired knowledge and skills, young people will manage economic facilities with a digital system using sophisticated production technologies.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

At our conference held on June 12, 2019, the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan examined in detail the issues related to the improvement of the fields of science and education. We take care of their systematic modernization in accordance with the tasks defined in the Program of socio-economic development of the country for 2019-2025. We are strengthening the relationship of new knowledge that ensures scientific and technological progress, the development of science, technology, advanced industries and industries.

This, of course, on the one hand, makes it possible for the comprehensive development of the domestic economy and the implementation of social programs. And on the other hand, it helps to establish and strengthen international cooperation in the interests of global peace on the planet, sustainable and harmonious development.

In accordance with the program aimed at the socio-economic development of the country, in 2019-2025, we provided for the construction of 205 secondary schools with a total value of 3.5 billion manat, as well as 165 preschool institutions with a total value of 1.5 billion manat. We need to exercise strict control over the construction of these facilities.

Based on successes in the fields of education, science and technology, we should develop a national educational system, educate and train competent, hardworking, highly qualified specialists with a broad outlook, well versed in advanced technologies.

The foregoing is the most important task of leaders and all employees of the national education system, primarily teachers.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

We see culture as a unifying and inspiring force to bring our lives in line with moral and ethical principles. In the era of industrial and technological progress, we are developing all aspects of our spiritual life.

Carefully preserving the historical and cultural heritage of the ancestors who made a worthy contribution to the treasury of world civilization, we attach great importance to the development of national culture and the popularization of our cultural policy in the world.

Domestic theaters, libraries, museums, houses of culture are a clear symbol of the prosperity of national culture and art. However, we should not stop there.

The strategy of socio-economic development of a sovereign state, ongoing fundamental reforms require us to carry out appropriate transformations in the field of culture.

Further improvement of this sphere, widespread adoption of the latest technologies in electronic and published publications, and the mass media is the main and important task facing us in the near future.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

Based on the understanding that it is possible to solve complex issues of our time exclusively by joint efforts, we are establishing relations with the world community based on a conscientious approach and openness. Guided by such invariable humane principles in foreign policy, Turkmenistan maintains international relations from the standpoint of mutual respect and equality.

The constantly neutral legal status of our country, twice recognized by the General Assembly of the United Nations, has become a clear symbol of peace, friendship and equal partnership, which contributes to the continued multiplication of the international authority of our neutral state.

We are consistently expanding political, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations with leading international organizations such as the United Nations, the European Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, with all countries of the world. We are contributing to the consolidation of efforts to strengthen peace and harmony on the planet, ensure internal progress, as well as respect for national interests.

The transformation of our neutral state into a place of systematic holding of the largest international forums is a concrete result of the systematic implementation by Turkmenistan of an active, innovative policy. In many cases, these events have become the starting point of the most important, completely new vectors in world politics.

We are creating opportunities for negotiations on international issues that are of particular importance for the formation of qualitatively new foundations in relations between states. The first Caspian Economic Forum, recently held at a high organizational level, is a clear confirmation of this.

Having become a historical event in the life of the country, this forum contributed to the development of a new format of cooperation in the region. As a result of bilateral meetings, about 60 documents were signed. A foundation has also been created for future negotiations and cooperation with our partners from a number of countries.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

We need to discuss another issue that is important for the life of the state and society.

Currently, the world is undergoing fundamental transformations. Big changes are taking place in the areas of politics, economics and trade. Carefully observing these processes, we are systematically working to introduce adjustments to the management of the economy, ensuring its effectiveness, and stimulate investment. By supporting the business sector, we are promoting the development of the private sector. At the same time, we are improving the activities of state authorities and national legislative bodies.

As you know, the Constitution of Turkmenistan is the fundamental legal basis of a sovereign state. In connection with the fundamental transformations carried out in recent years in the socio-economic and political life of the country, constitutional reforms were carried out in 2008 and 2016.

This made it possible for the legislative consolidation of cardinal transformations in all spheres of life of society and the state, as well as bringing the Basic Law into line with the requirements of the time.

Continuation of constitutional reforms dictates the need to reflect some requirements of public life in the Constitution of Turkmenistan.

Further development of the legislative system in the country currently requires improving the efficiency of legislative activity. In this regard, it is also necessary to improve the legal status of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

Taking into account the transformations taking place in the world and the experience gained in many countries, it is advisable to switch to a bicameral system and add the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan and the Mejlis [parliament] of Turkmenistan to the system of bodies that implement the tasks of the representative legislative branch.

The transition to a qualitatively new, bicameral system will provide an opportunity to represent the interests of all sectors of the Turkmen society, and create conditions for the exercise of control functions in law enforcement practice. This will give impetus to the establishment by local deputies of closer contacts with voters, strengthening control over the implementation of laws and national programs.

In order to develop scientifically substantiated proposals for amendments and additions to the Constitution of Turkmenistan, I will now sign the Decree on the creation of a Constitutional Commission to amend and amend the Constitution of Turkmenistan in connection with the improvement of the representative legislative body of state power, and approval of its composition.

In this regard, I instruct the Majlis of Turkmenistan to create a working group under the Constitutional Commission to study and summarize proposals for amending and supplementing the Constitution of Turkmenistan.

I invite the Constitutional Commission in 2020 to submit for consideration by the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan proposals on improving the structure of the state authority that carries out tasks in the field of lawmaking, and regarding the upcoming tasks of this structure, which has state powers, which consists of two chambers.

In reforming the legal system of Turkmenistan and improving its Basic Law, we must proceed from the best international practices, international standards and focus on the fundamental norms of international law.

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear elders!

The long-term goals of enormous significance that confront us and the foreign policy course will remain unchanged. And this involves strengthening the legal framework of our democratic state, and civil society, based on the principles of justice, systematic and positive progress.

Based on the need for further growth of the world authority of our democratic, legal and secular state, the goal is to increase the authority of our united, peaceful, constructive people.

In the name of ensuring a wonderful future for Turkmenistan, we put forward such goals. I hope that you will support these strategic directions of our socio-economic progress!

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Dear elders!

I heartily congratulate my people, all dear guests, participants of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan on the Independence Day!

I wish you good health, longevity, a happy and prosperous life, great success in activities for the continued prosperity of the Fatherland!

Ashgabat, September 25, 2019 /// nCa, 26 September 2019