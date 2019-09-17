Kazakhstan welcomes Tashkent’s decision to join the Turkic Council

At the end of last week, Uzbek leader ShavkatMirziyoyev signed a Decree on joining the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council). The instrument of accession of Uzbekistan was sent to the Secretariat of the Council the same day.

“Uzbekistan’s membership in the CCTS will strengthen the integration of the Turkic world and bring new horizons of cooperation at the times when the Turkic Council is taking concrete steps to strengthen the economic interaction of the Turkic states”, the Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The decision about the membership of Uzbekistan to the Turkic Council will signed by the heads of member states during the 7th Summit to be held in Baku on 15 October 2019. The summit will focus on the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

The Turkic Council is an international organization that unites Turkic states with the declared purpose to develop comprehensive cooperation between them. The Turkic Council was established on 3 October 2009 in Nakhichevan.

In May 2019, the joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic-speaking states was launched in the capital of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the XII Astana economic forum. The chamber will take on the task of further strengthening ties between the business communities of the Council member countries and increasing trade turnover. /// nCa, 17 September 2019