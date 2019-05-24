Exciting gift from the talents of the Ashgabat music school 4

Elvira Kadyrova

Recently, the traditional final concert of the Ashgabat Children’s art school No. 4 was hosted by the Small hall of the Turkmen National Conservatory.

The program of the event, which became a wonderful gift from the students for the Day of Ashgabat, was quite rich. It brought together all the creative teams and departments of the school.

The concert opened by the orchestra of folk instruments performed compositions “Ýaşlyk” by A. Agajikov and “Türkmen halk Iki heňi” by B. Hudaynazarov.

The orchestra of wind instruments originally interpreted the well-known Ukrainian folk melody “Two merry geese”, causing a wave of positive emotions and delight of the audience.

Next, Türkmen düzüm composition was performed by the ensemble of dutar players. Young bakhshi demonstrated excellent knowledge of the basics of Turkmen musical folklore.

Ensembles of violinists, guitarists, flutists and clarinetists showed perfect proficiency of instruments and ability to work in a team.

The musical festival continued with solo performances. The students majoring in piano, violin, cello, flute, guitar presented the works of the great Turkmen composers Nury Halmammedov, Chary Nurymov, Weli Akhmedov.

The young musicians also performed popular melodies of world classics – “Chardash” by Vittorio Monti, “Tico Tico” by Zequinha de Abreu, “Flight of the bumblebee” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

The mixed choir “Saýrak Bilbiller” (Singing nightingales) performed the final chord of the concert program, culminated with a flurry of grateful applause from the audience.

…And while fascinating show unfolded on the stage, behind the scenes experienced teachers and school chiefs supported young performers standing in the wings. Encouraging words helped them to overcome the excitement feelings. Mentors, heads of the bands carefully accompanied their children as far as the exit to the hall, probably remembering at this point their own debuts.

Children’s art school № 4 of Ashgabat was established in 2010. The teaching staff of the school successfully copes with the tasks of creative development of the youngsters, introducing them with the amazing world of national cultural heritage, inspiring delicate souls to love, understand and “speak” in the universal language of music. /// nCa, 24 May 2019