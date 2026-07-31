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“Slavic Caravan” Rail Freight Service Opens New Trade Opportunities for Belarus and Uzbekistan

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The first “Slavic Caravan” direct freight train has departed from Belarus for Uzbekistan, Belarusian media report. The project was launched through a partnership between Belarusian Railway and JSC “Uzbekistan Railways”.

Traveling along the Belarus–Russia–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan corridor, the train will cover nearly 4,000 kilometers in just 5 to 7 days.

The inaugural shipment includes timber products, agricultural goods—such as sugar and potato starch—and compound animal feed.

During the initial rollout, the service will run biweekly. The Orsha-Vostochnaya station has been designated as the central consolidation hub, aggregating cargo from across Belarus.

While rail freight between Belarus and Uzbekistan is not new, the “Slavic Caravan” introduces a streamlined operational model. The train runs end-to-end without decoupling or intermediate delays, effectively halving transit times. Freight that previously took up to two months per wagon will now reach Uzbekistan in under a week.

A key advantage for small and medium-sized enterprises is the option to ship individual 20-ton containers, eliminating the need to wait until a full 60-ton wagon is loaded. Additionally, shipping a 20-ton container by rail is at least 50% cheaper than over-the-road trucking.

The “Slavic Caravan” will operate as a two-way corridor. On return trips, it will import Uzbek textiles and light industry products, processed foods, and fresh produce.

In 2026, Belarusian rail exports to Uzbekistan grew 1.8-fold compared to the same period in 2025./// nCa, 31 July 2026 (Photo: Belarus.by)

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