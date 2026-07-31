“Slavic Caravan” Rail Freight Service Opens New Trade Opportunities for Belarus and Uzbekistan

The first “Slavic Caravan” direct freight train has departed from Belarus for Uzbekistan, Belarusian media report. The project was launched through a partnership between Belarusian Railway and JSC “Uzbekistan Railways”.

Traveling along the Belarus–Russia–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan corridor, the train will cover nearly 4,000 kilometers in just 5 to 7 days.

The inaugural shipment includes timber products, agricultural goods—such as sugar and potato starch—and compound animal feed.

During the initial rollout, the service will run biweekly. The Orsha-Vostochnaya station has been designated as the central consolidation hub, aggregating cargo from across Belarus.

While rail freight between Belarus and Uzbekistan is not new, the “Slavic Caravan” introduces a streamlined operational model. The train runs end-to-end without decoupling or intermediate delays, effectively halving transit times. Freight that previously took up to two months per wagon will now reach Uzbekistan in under a week.

A key advantage for small and medium-sized enterprises is the option to ship individual 20-ton containers, eliminating the need to wait until a full 60-ton wagon is loaded. Additionally, shipping a 20-ton container by rail is at least 50% cheaper than over-the-road trucking.

The “Slavic Caravan” will operate as a two-way corridor. On return trips, it will import Uzbek textiles and light industry products, processed foods, and fresh produce.

In 2026, Belarusian rail exports to Uzbekistan grew 1.8-fold compared to the same period in 2025./// nCa, 31 July 2026 (Photo: Belarus.by)