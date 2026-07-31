OSCE supports development of secure and resilient transport infrastructure in Turkmenistan

An OSCE-organized seminar on the development of economically efficient transport infrastructure resilient to natural disasters and climate change took place in Ashgabat on 29 and 30 July 2026.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the two-day event to present best practices for developing secure and resilient transport infrastructure and to promote regional economic connectivity.

An international expert highlighted transport infrastructure as a key driver of security, enhanced connectivity, and sustainable development, presenting economic approaches to its planning and development. Discussions also covered climate-resilient engineering solutions and disaster risk reduction measures tailored to the specific needs and context of Central Asia.

“Investing in resilient transport infrastructure contributes to sustainable economic development, facilitates trade, and strengthens connectivity,” stated Rune Castberg, Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat is pleased to support Turkmenistan in strengthening institutional capacities and facilitating the exchange of international best practices in transport governance, infrastructure planning, and sustainable investment approaches,” added Castberg.

The seminar addressed the institutional foundations and principles of effective public governance within the transport sector, as well as financing mechanisms for sustainable transport infrastructure. Discussions focused on digital transformation, innovation, and transport diplomacy, where participants highlighted the role of regional cooperation and the development of international transport corridors in supporting the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026–2035).

A separate session was dedicated to investing in transport infrastructure resilience and analyzing economic approaches to emergency preparedness and post-disaster recovery.

The seminar brought together representatives of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Economy, Construction and Architecture, Automobile Transport, Railway Transport, and Defence, alongside the State Service “Turkmenhowayollary.” Additional attendees included representatives from higher education institutions, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, other relevant ministries and public services, as well as private transport and logistics businesses. ///OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, 30 July 2026