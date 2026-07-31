New Commercial Flow of Natural Gas Obtained in Central Karakum, Turkmenistan

A new commercial inflow of natural gas has been recorded at the Chemmerli field, located in the Central Karakum gas-bearing region of Turkmenistan, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH) reports.

According to TDH, drilling specialists successfully completed the sinking of appraisal and production well No. 265 to a target depth of 1,200 meters. Testing in the interval of 1,114–1,110 meters yielded a commercial flow exceeding 150,000–200,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.

The Chemmerli field was commissioned for commercial operation in 2021. It forms part of the integrated Central Karakum group of fields alongside other promising sites such as Takyr, Derveze, Chaljulba, Shykh, Shykhyany, Topjulba, Toparjulba, and Goyun.

The expansion of production capacity in Central Karakum is progressing alongside the development of other gas-bearing regions across the country. Earlier, a commercial inflow of sweet (sulfur-free) gas was also obtained at the Yylan field in the Mary province./// nCa, 31 July 2026