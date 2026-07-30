Draft National Strategy for Demographic Resilience of Turkmenistan Discussed in Ashgabat

29 July 2026, Ashgabat – From 27 to 29 July 2026, a workshop was held at the UN Building in Ashgabat to discuss the draft National Strategy for Demographic Resilience of Turkmenistan. The event was organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan within the framework of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations in Turkmenistan for 2026–2030, as well as the UNFPA Country Programme for 2026–2030. The sessions were led by UNFPA International Consultant Ms. Elena Zotova.

Over the course of three days, representatives from key government entities—including the Ministry of Education, the State Committee on Statistics, the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Adalat, as well as the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan and the Economists Association—worked together to define strategic priorities for the country’s demographic policy.

The main objective of the meeting was to consolidate the efforts of national partners in creating a comprehensive evidence base and implementation mechanisms for the future strategic document. Participants reviewed a thorough analysis of current demographic trends, population structure, human capital development, and the participation of youth and women in the economy. They were also introduced to population projections and scenario modeling up to 2050.

Special attention was given to assessing the impact of demographic changes on education, healthcare, social protection, and the labor market. During group sessions, representatives from various agencies formulated proposals across key strategic directions: from family support and maternal and child health to promoting active aging and enhancing demographic literacy.

At the conclusion of the 3-day workshop, participants agreed on the core provisions of the draft National Strategy, its key indicators, institutional mechanisms for inter-agency coordination, and outlined the next steps for finalizing the document. The development of the National Strategy for Demographic Resilience is set to become an important milestone in ensuring the long-term socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

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Elena Zotova is a UNFPA International Consultant and holds a Ph.D. in Economics. She is a highly qualified economist with over 30 years of experience across civil service, international organizations (including the World Bank, UNICEF, and ILO), and academic research. She specializes in labor market analysis, demographic and social policy, human capital development, and SDG progress assessment. She has extensive experience in Turkmenistan, having conducted project evaluations on vocational training, youth employment, and public policy analysis to strengthen demographic resilience. ///nCa, 30 July 2026 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)