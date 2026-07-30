Turkmenistan’s Awaza prepares for the “Tatar Kyzy” contest finale

As part of his working visit to Turkmenistan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan and Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, Vasil Shaykhraziev, visited the Awaza National Tourist Zone. There, he inspected potential venues for hosting the finale of the “Tatar Kyzy” International Contest, according to the World Congress of Tatars.

During the visit, the delegation toured concert and public spaces, as well as the infrastructure necessary to organize one of the flagship international projects of the World Congress of Tatars.

Located on the Caspian Sea coast, the Awaza National Tourist Zone is one of Turkmenistan’s largest modern tourist complexes, equipped with all the necessary facilities for hosting high-level international cultural events.

In October 2026, Turkmenistan will host the finale of the “Tatar Kyzy” International Contest for the first time, bringing together representatives of the Tatar diaspora from Russian regions, CIS countries, and around the world. ///nCa, 30 July 2026