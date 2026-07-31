Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Discuss Application of Preferential Treatment in Customs Clearance

A working meeting was held via videoconference between representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 30 July 2026.

The main item on the agenda was the exchange of experience regarding the practical application of preferential treatment during the customs clearance of imported goods.

The parties paid special attention to key issues such as optimizing electronic data exchange and accelerating trade flow.

The meeting took place as part of the practical implementation of the Technical Specifications for the exchange of advance information on goods and the Protocol on cooperation in mutual trade customs statistics, both signed in June 2026.

Additionally, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan recently tested transit transport across the Caspian Sea utilizing the eTIR system. /// nCa, 31 July 2026