Hyundai Motor Group to Provide Official Fleet for First Korea–Central Asia Summit 2026

Hyundai Motor Company announced that it will serve as the official mobility partner for the upcoming First Korea–Central Asia Summit 2026, providing protocol vehicles for heads of state and official delegations attending the event on 16 September 2026 in Seoul.

To formalize the partnership, Hyundai Motor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on vehicle cooperation with the Preparatory Office for the Korea–Central Asia Summit.

Throughout the summit, Hyundai Motor will supply a fleet of 33 luxury Genesis G90 and G80 sedans to transport Central Asian heads of state, cabinet ministers, and high-ranking dignitaries.

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

The First Korea–Central Asia Summit 2026 will bring together heads of state and senior ministers from Korea and five Central Asian nations—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—to map out expanded cooperation across economic, diplomatic, and trade sectors.

“We are honored to provide official protocol vehicles for the First Korea-Central Asia Summit 2026, which marks the first-ever multilateral leaders’ summit of this kind to be hosted in Korea. Based on our extensive experience in supporting major international events both domestically and abroad, we are committed to actively ensuring that this summit proceeds successfully,” said Dong Jo Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Policy Office at Hyundai Motor Group. ///nCa. 27 July 2026 (photo credit – Genesis.com, Hyundai Motor Group)