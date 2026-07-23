Turkmenistan at 35: Expanding Horizons for Women, Strengthening the Nation

Elvira Kadyrova and Liliya Zhirnova

When Turkmenistan celebrates the 35th anniversary of its independence this year, the occasion naturally invites reflection on the country’s economic transformation, its growing international engagement and its distinctive policy of permanent neutrality.

Equally important, however, is another story that has unfolded over these three and a half decades: the steady expansion of opportunities available to women and girls.

Like every society, Turkmenistan continues to face challenges on the path towards complete gender equality. Progress is never measured by the absence of obstacles but by the willingness to address them through institutions, legislation, education and public dialogue. Seen from this perspective, the country’s journey since independence presents a picture of gradual and consistent movement.

Education has remained the foundation of this progress.

For generations, education has enjoyed a respected place in Turkmen society. Independence provided an opportunity to reinforce that tradition while expanding access to modern education, professional training and higher learning. Today, women are visible throughout the educational system—not only as students but also as teachers, researchers, university faculty and administrators.

This educational foundation has created pathways into medicine, engineering, science, business, public administration, diplomacy and information technology.

Healthcare has followed a similar trajectory.

Partnerships between Turkmenistan and international organizations, particularly the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), have strengthened maternal health, reproductive healthcare and family well-being.

Over more than three decades of cooperation, programmes have increasingly focused not only on healthcare delivery but also on ensuring that women are able to make informed choices and enjoy equal opportunities throughout their lives.

One notable characteristic of recent years has been the growing emphasis on evidence-based policymaking.

The completion of Turkmenistan’s first National Survey on the Health and Status of Women created an important foundation for future policy development by providing nationally collected data on issues affecting women. Such evidence allows governments and development partners to design programmes based on measurable realities rather than assumptions. UNFPA has described this survey as a significant milestone in strengthening the country’s response to gender-based violence and improving social services.

Legislative and institutional development has advanced alongside these initiatives.

The recently approved National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2026–2030 builds upon the earlier 2021–2025 programme and reflects an increasingly comprehensive approach. The new plan covers legal reforms, institutional strengthening, education, healthcare, economic participation and support for women in rural communities, while also encouraging the engagement of men and boys in promoting equality within families and communities.

The continuity represented by successive national action plans is perhaps as important as any individual programme. It demonstrates that gender equality is increasingly treated as a long-term component of national development rather than as a series of isolated projects.

International cooperation has played a constructive role throughout this process.

UNFPA has been working with Turkmenistan since the early years of independence, while other United Nations agencies, including UN Women and the broader UN Country Team, have contributed expertise in areas ranging from legal reform to data collection, youth engagement and women’s leadership. These partnerships have connected national priorities with international commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

The progress achieved is visible not only in legislation but also in the expanding presence of women across public life.

Women today contribute to the country’s development as entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, educators, scientists, engineers, diplomats, civil servants, athletes and cultural figures. Their participation reflects both longstanding cultural values that emphasize the importance of family and education and newer opportunities created through economic diversification and institutional reform.

Economic empowerment has become another important dimension.

Recent cooperation programmes have increasingly focused on expanding women’s participation in economic life, supporting entrepreneurship, strengthening professional skills and encouraging equal opportunities in employment. Gender equality is now discussed not simply as a social objective but also as an economic asset, recognising that inclusive growth benefits the entire country.

Perhaps one of the most encouraging developments has been the growing emphasis on changing social norms through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Recent UN-supported initiatives in Turkmenistan have included programmes that engage fathers, young men, sports organizations and community leaders in discussions about shared family responsibilities, respectful relationships and equal opportunities. Such initiatives recognise that lasting progress depends on the participation of society as a whole.

Thirty-five years after independence, the story of women in Turkmenistan is therefore best understood not as a finished chapter but as an evolving one.

Each generation has inherited a broader horizon than the one before it. Girls entering school today can realistically imagine careers that were far less common only a few decades ago. Women increasingly participate in shaping policy, building businesses, conducting research, teaching future generations and representing their country internationally.

The significance of this anniversary lies not only in celebrating achievements but also in recognising the direction of travel.

Nations are ultimately measured by the opportunities they create for their people. As Turkmenistan marks 35 years of independence, one of its quieter yet important achievements has been the gradual strengthening of an environment in which more women are able to pursue education, build careers, contribute to their communities and realise their ambitions.

That is a journey worth recognising—and one whose next chapters are still being written. /// nCa, 23 July 2026