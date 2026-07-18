OGT 2026 Builds International Momentum as John Defterios Joins Conference Leadership

The appointment of former CNN anchor John Defterios as Anchor and Lead International Moderator of OGT 2026 marks a significant step in the development of Turkmenistan’s principal international energy forum.

The 31st International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2026” will be held in Ashgabat from 21 to 23 October under the theme “Energy. Partnership. Progress.”

Defterios brings more than 35 years of experience covering international business, energy, trade, geopolitics and emerging markets. He previously served as CNN Business Emerging Markets Editor and Anchor and has moderated discussions at the World Economic Forum, OPEC Seminar, ADIPEC, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum and other leading international platforms.

His role at OGT 2026 is expected to go beyond introducing speakers. As Anchor and Lead International Moderator, he will help frame discussions, connect national energy priorities with wider market developments and encourage substantive exchanges among policymakers, investors and industry leaders.

That function is increasingly important as Central Asia enters a period of greater international attention.

The region’s energy-producing economies are seeking to develop new resources, modernise infrastructure, attract international technology and capital, diversify export connections and address the growing importance of emissions management and operational efficiency.

Within this context, Turkmenistan occupies a particularly important position.

The country holds one of the world’s largest natural gas resource bases and is advancing major developments connected with the Galkynysh gas field, offshore exploration, gas transportation, processing and petrochemicals.

OGT 2026 is therefore expected to serve not only as a national industry gathering but also as a wider platform for discussing the future of energy cooperation across Central Asia, the Caspian region and neighbouring markets.

Defterios said in a proposed statement:

“I am delighted to join OGT 2026 as Anchor and Lead International Moderator. Turkmenistan holds a vital, strategic position in the regional and international energy landscape, supported by its significant resource base, long-term partnerships and expanding cooperation with the leading international energy companies. I look forward to engaging with government leaders, industry executives, investors and technical experts in Ashgabat, and to helping facilitate a constructive dialogue on the opportunities shaping the future of the energy sector,” said Defterios.

The appointment coincides with several indicators of growing momentum around the event.

More than 150 delegates have already registered, according to the organisers, while all available exhibition space has been sold out several months before the conference.

The early sell-out is commercially significant. It suggests that international companies see value in maintaining a visible presence in Turkmenistan and engaging directly with its state energy institutions, national specialists and potential project partners.

Companies involved in engineering, oilfield services, industrial equipment, automation, digital solutions, environmental technologies and professional services are expected to participate in the exhibition.

SOCAR, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has also been confirmed as Premier Partner.

Its participation adds an important Caspian dimension to the conference. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have steadily expanded their political, economic and energy dialogue, while the wider Caspian region continues to gain relevance as a bridge connecting Central Asia with the Caucasus, Türkiye and European markets.

SOCAR’s involvement may help broaden discussions around regional connectivity, offshore experience, energy infrastructure and technological cooperation.

The OGT 2026 programme will address the development of the Galkynysh gas field, investment in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, natural gas monetisation, petrochemicals, project finance, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and methane-emissions reduction.

These subjects reflect a wider change in the nature of international energy engagement.

Resource potential remains fundamental, but investors and operators increasingly assess projects through a broader combination of commercial viability, infrastructure, technology, environmental performance and the strength of long-term institutional partnerships.

OGT 2026 will provide Turkmenistan with an opportunity to present progress in these areas while allowing international participants to gain a clearer understanding of the country’s priorities and project pipeline.

The presence of an experienced international moderator can strengthen this process by ensuring that the conference addresses both Turkmenistan’s national development objectives and the questions most relevant to international industry participants.

With delegate numbers increasing, exhibition capacity fully committed and major regional companies joining the partnership structure, OGT 2026 is emerging as an important autumn meeting point for the Central Asian and Caspian energy community.

Further announcements regarding speakers, participating delegations and strategic partners are expected before the conference opens in October.