Central Asia: The Author of Its Own Paradigm

Tariq Saeedi

There is a peculiar habit in how the world writes about Central Asia. Almost every analysis, whatever its starting point, eventually drifts toward the same reference: the Great Game. It has become the default lens, the inherited grammar through which outside observers make sense of the region — a place perpetually being contested, courted, or divided by others, rather than a place that decides things for itself.

This is worth pausing on, because it is not a small matter of phrasing. It is a matter of narrative ownership.

Long before “Central Asia” was a term used in foreign ministries and think tanks, this land was the seedbed of some of history’s most consequential empires. The Timurids reshaped the intellectual and architectural map of Eurasia. The Seljuks carried Turkic statecraft into Anatolia and the Middle East, setting in motion transformations still visible today. The Ghaznavids extended power and patronage across a vast arc of Central and South Asia. The Sassanids, further west but drawing deeply from the same civilizational currents, built one of the great pre-Islamic empires of the ancient world. This was, and remains, a region with a long memory of setting terms rather than merely receiving them.

Yet the modern analytical convention skips over all of that. It begins the story in the nineteenth century, with British and Russian imperial rivalry, and treats everything before and after as a footnote to that framing. When the Soviet Union dissolved and five sovereign states emerged, there was a natural opportunity to retire the old lens — to look at the region on its own terms, as newly independent actors navigating their own paths. Instead, the same framework was recycled with a fresh label: the “New Great Game.”

More recently, even that label has quietly given way to something broader — “great power rivalry” — as though every major capital and every bloc is engaged in an undignified scramble for whatever share of Central Asia it can secure. The terminology has changed. The underlying assumption has not: that Central Asia is the board, not a player; the prize, not a party with its own hand to play.

The reality on the ground tells a different story. The instincts that once produced empires did not vanish with the passage of centuries or the redrawing of borders. They persist — in the confidence with which these states engage with partners near and far, in the deliberate pacing of their reforms, in the way they balance competing relationships without being pulled apart by them.

Central Asia today is not adrift, waiting to be claimed. It knows, with reasonable clarity, where it intends to go, and it is proceeding there at its own pace, on its own terms.

This is a region that is genuinely open — hospitable to partnership, receptive to investment, willing to engage constructively with a wide range of external actors. But openness should not be mistaken for pliability. Central Asia is accommodating without being formless; it can absorb interest and engagement from many directions without being reshaped by any single one of them. Being a welcoming partner and being sovereign are not in tension. They are, in this region’s practice, the same disposition viewed from two angles.

The more accurate frame, then, is neither contest nor conquest, but authorship. Central Asia is writing its own paradigm — one shaped by its own history, its own priorities, and its own reading of a changing world. It engages with major powers and blocs not as a passive terrain to be divided, but as an equal among equals, weighing its own interests and choosing its own path forward.

None of this is a claim of superiority or a rebuke to those who engage with the region. It is, simply, an accurate account of a region that has re-emerged as a subject of its own history rather than a supporting character in someone else’s. Recognizing that does not require anyone to concede anything they value. It only requires updating a narrative that has, for too long, gone unexamined. /// nCa, 14 July 2026