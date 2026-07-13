To the young people of Central Asia – Choosing a Future You Can’t Yet See

Elvira Kadyrova and Liliya Zhirnova

There is a question every teenager in Central Asia has been asked at least once, usually by a relative at a wedding, over a table too full of food to finish: What do you want to become?

It used to be a fair question. There was an answer, and the answer meant something. Doctor. Engineer. Teacher. Diplomat. You picked a word, you followed a path that had already been walked by thousands before you, and the word became your life. The path was steep sometimes, but it was visible.

That visibility is gone. Not fading — gone. And nobody standing at that wedding table, however senior, however well-meaning, can honestly tell you what the word “doctor” or “engineer” will mean by the time you are thirty.

Neither can we, if we’re honest. — This piece is not going to pretend otherwise. What it will try to do is give you something more useful than false certainty: a way of thinking about the years ahead that doesn’t collapse the moment the ground shifts again — because it will shift again.

It’s not just AI

Everyone wants to make this about artificial intelligence, and yes, it is a large part of it. But the honest picture is bigger and stranger than that. Materials science is quietly rewriting what “manufacturing” means. Gene editing is inching toward redefining medicine from the molecule up. Climate pressure is going to force entirely new categories of work into existence — people whose job is to manage water, or migrate crops, or re-engineer cities for heat, in ways that don’t have job titles yet.

Automation is coming for logistics and administration as much as for factory floors. Even farming — the oldest profession any of us can name — is being pulled toward something closer to systems engineering, drones, sensors, and data than to what your grandparents did with their hands.

So no, this isn’t a story about coders replacing everyone else. It’s a story about almost every profession quietly turning into a different profession while keeping the same name.

The doctor of 2040 will still be called a doctor. But a meaningful share of what fills their working day — diagnosis support, monitoring, triage — may already be handled by systems, freeing them, or forcing them, into work that looks more like judgment, communication, and ethical decision-making than the clinical routines your parents associate with the word. Whether that sounds exciting or unsettling probably depends on how tightly you’re holding onto the old picture.

What actually holds up

If nobody can tell you which job titles survive, what can anyone honestly offer you? A few things, and they are not clichés dressed up as advice — they are closer to load-bearing walls.

The ability to learn fast, repeatedly, without an instructor holding your hand. This is not the same as being “good at school.” Plenty of people who excelled at memorizing and reciting struggle badly the first time they have to teach themselves something with no syllabus and no exam. The people who will do well over the next twenty years are the ones comfortable being a beginner again and again — at thirty, at forty, at fifty.

Depth in one thing, real range in several others. The old advice was to specialize narrowly and defend that territory for life. The new reality rewards people shaped more like a T: genuinely deep in one skill, but wide enough across adjacent areas — a bit of data, a bit of design, a bit of the language your industry’s clients speak — that you can move sideways when your narrow lane closes. A single point of expertise is a bet. A cluster of connected competencies is a portfolio.

Whatever machines are worst at. Right now, and probably for a long while, that list includes: reading a room, negotiating trust between people who don’t trust each other, exercising judgment when the rules run out, holding responsibility for a consequence, and doing physical work in unpredictable environments. That last one deserves more respect than it gets. A great deal of anxious talk about the future assumes the safest jobs are the ones behind a screen. Often it’s the opposite.

Fluency across borders — in language, in culture, in how business actually gets done elsewhere. This one is almost unfair to mention, because it happens to be something many young people across our region already have a head start on, without realizing it’s an asset. Growing up between languages, between a Soviet-shaped institutional memory and a fast-globalizing economy, between village and city — that’s not a disadvantage to overcome. It’s training that people in more settled parts of the world have to pay to acquire.

Nobody has to pick once

Here is the part worth saying plainly, because almost nobody says it to you directly: the idea that you choose a career at eighteen and inhabit it until retirement was already becoming rare before any of this started. It will not be the norm for your generation. That is not a tragedy. It only feels like one if you were promised the old model and are now grieving its absence.

Think instead in chapters rather than a single unbroken sentence. Choose the first chapter with real intent — not randomly, not just because it pays, but because it teaches you something transferable and puts you near people worth learning from.

Then stay alert for the moment a door opens sideways, and don’t treat walking through it as failure. Some of the most capable people you will ever work with, in any field, will be people who took a strange, non-linear route to get there. In a region where family and community carry real weight in these decisions, that shift in mindset — yours and theirs — is worth having honestly, early, rather than as an argument later.

Where to actually go for guidance

If the traditional answer — ask an elder who walked this path before you — no longer works as well as it used to, because the path itself is being rebuilt in real time, the honest answer is to widen your sources rather than wait for a single authority to appear.

Read outside your own field, not just inside it. Follow people actually doing the work you’re curious about, wherever in the world they happen to be — geography is far less of a barrier to learning than it was for your parents.

Treat every internship, volunteer stint, or small project as a piece of information about yourself, not just a line on a resume. And talk to people a little older than you, five or ten years out, more than people a generation older — they are the ones who have already been navigating exactly this uncertainty, and their scar tissue is fresher and more relevant than anyone’s.

Nobody can hand you a map of a country that hasn’t been surveyed yet. But you can learn to move well through unmapped territory. That skill, unlike almost any specific job title we could name for you today, is one we can say with real confidence will still be worth having in twenty years. /// nCa, 13 July 2026 [photo – AI-generated image]